Flint, MI, leaders hope ceasefire brings changes to city

By JAMIE SHERROD, JAMES PAXSON

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Flint 24-hour ceasefire ended at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mayor Sheldon Neeley called on Flint residents to come together to end gun violence.

Delano Burton gathered with other community activists in Flint Saturday to help put an end to the violence.

“Our kids our children my heart brings me out here my heart for the city,” Burton said. “We from this place and its sad as a man you not supposed to show a lot of weakness, but this is weakening me seeing our babies dying.”

After a violent week in Flint, with multiple homicides, the group of leaders called for a 24-hour cease fire.

“I’m part of the community I grew up in Flint, Michigan and anything that I can do to help with the cease fire to the stop the violence,” Domanyce said.

“It’s been successful so far the nonviolence in Flint,” Andrea Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom is the manager at Market Tap, a place that brings people from both inside and outside of the city.

“Being a rooftop bar in the fifth ward it’s super important to us to have a safe environment up here and to welcome everyone and make sure that they feel safe,” Bergstrom said.

She said it’s unfortunate that the violence overshadows the good things happening in Flint, but hopes that the cease fire will help change the narrative.

“We just need to keep the momentum going and give opportunities for people to come down here an experience a safe environment that’s family friendly,” Bergstrom said.

“It’s just six hours for this but it’s a lifetime with the ceasefire, just cause it stopped at six hours we want it to stop for eternity,” Domanyce said.

