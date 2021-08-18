Officer honored for his bravery in the line of duty

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Hawai’i Police Department honored a 13-year veteran for his bravery and valor in the line of duty in a recent ceremony at the Hilo Police Station.

HPD officials said that Officer Benjamin Nishimoto had already finished his shift when he and other patrol officers responded to an active domestic dispute between a mother and son in June.

According to the report, the male appeared “agitated and anxious” and had a large caliber shotgun. Officer Nishimoto was able to alert the other officers, giving them time to retreat and seek cover as the suspect began shooting at the officers.

HPD said that Officer Nishimoto was able to apprehend the suspect — and his quick thinking and bravery “saved the lives of his coworkers and the people within the residence.”

