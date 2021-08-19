Foreigner performs at the Ryman, pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held outside venue

CNN - Regional

By CAMERON TAYLOR

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The legendary rock band Foreigner is supporting vaccine education at a time when cases of the Delta variant are surging.

Bass guitarist Rick Wills spoke with News4 about the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the band’s performance at the Ryman on Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to get a message across to everyone out there that wants to see live music, wants to see events, to go and get vaccinated, please,” Foreigner Bass Guitarist Rick Wills said.

Outside the Ryman, the Metro Health Department held a pop-up vaccine clinic. Elizabeth Alfassa got her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I work with the public and I just want to be safe and I really care about the people that I work with,” Alfassa said.

While Alfassa didn’t go to the concert, she understands why healthcare workers hold clinics outside events.

“If people are not going to come to you to get vaccinated, it’s good for you to go to them. It makes it more accessible,” Alfassa said.

The event is part of the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative called “It’s Up To You.”

Metro Coronavirus Taskforce Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir said the rock band reached out to the health department wanting to have a vaccine event.

“They know as well as I know that getting vaccinated is the fastest way for us to go and do the things we love like come to Foreigner shows,” Dr. Jahangir said.

For Wills, he said it’s vital for people to get the information they need about the vaccine to make a decision.

“I think that they should talk with their physician, their doctors, whatever, but get accurate information and be assured those vaccines were put there for a reason to help people get their lives back together,” Wills said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.