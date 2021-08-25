Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery coming to Kansas City’s Jazz District

CNN - Regional

By Taylor Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A common bond surrounding the love of beer has come a historic business venture called Vine Street Brewing.

It will be the first of its kind.

“We’ll be the first Black-owned brewery in Missouri and Kansas City,” said co-owner, Kemet Coleman.

Coleman, and his partners Woodie Bonds and Elliot Ivory met and connected through their interest in beer.

Woodie and Elliot have thorough knowledge in brewing, while Kemet oversees the business side. With their skills, the trio has created their own perfect mix.

“Between Woodie’s creativity and Elliot’s consistency and things of that nature, I think we’ll probably have a good balance of styles that will appeal to everyone,” Coleman said.

The new venture will be located inside 2000 Vine on Vine Street.

The building was first established in the 1800s and once served as the location for the Kansas City Street Department.

It sat vacant for years before being bought by partners of 2000 Vine Street, LLC.

As part of the renovation of the building, Vine Street Brewing will have a tasting room, brewing area and a beer garden.

2000 Vine Street will also have food service, retail and office space in the near future.

It will serve as a symbol of new life and growth in the Jazz District. Live music will also be an important element, keeping in step with Vine Street’s musical influence.

“I think in order for Kansas City to be at its best, Vine had to be at its best. And there’s a lot of folks investing in that,” said Shomari Benton, a partner with 2000 Vine Street, LLC.

According to owners of Vine Street Brewing, their venture is about more than a beverage. It’s about representing the local community.

“Representation of Black owned businesses is important. Just to show that we make a quality product and we’re knowledgable in the process that we claim we’re experts on,” said Elliot Ivory.

The trio said their doors are open to everyone, especially those who love beer as much as they do.

“We definitely feel like we’re ready for this. We feel like we’re good enough and we feel like we can do something for this community that everybody can be proud of,” Woodie Bonds said.

Vine Street Brewing is set to open in 2022.

