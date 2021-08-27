51-year-old man found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn sidewlak

CNN - Regional

By WABC Staff

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) — A 51-year-old man was found fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn sidewalk early Friday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:47 a.m. of a man stabbed on Brighton Beach Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

