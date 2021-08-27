ONE YEAR LATER: Lee Peck’s parents still rebuilding after Hurricane Laura

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (WALA) — A year after Hurricane Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana — there’s clearly a lot left to be done. The home of FOX 10’s Lee Peck’s parents is still a work in progress. The outside has been re-roofed and patched up.

“We have new boards on the outside. We have new rafters that were broken, we have new insulation, the duct work is all new,” explained Mary Ellen Slaydon, Lee’s mom.

And the list goes on. Lee’s mom gave us a look at the progress going on inside.

“Come on in… So what do you think? — Lee: It looks a lot different. Mary Ellen: We’ve got sheetrock.”

It’s been about three months since Lee has been home. The last time Lee was home — the house was stripped down to the studs and concrete.

“It feels really good… It feels like something has been done and you can see that it can be put back together,” said Mary Ellen.

There’s certainly a lot of pieces. The storm pushed two trees into their home. Add on water damage — and they’re having to build the house from the roof down rather than the foundation up. The real work started in June — partly because they’ve waited on local contractors.

“I’ve been very blessed with all of the people that have worked on my house. I’m very thankful, very thankful, very thankful,” said Mary Ellen.

The yard is still a mess. They had to cut down nearly 30 trees. After Hurricane Laura — it was not a hard decision.

“Well… If we have another hurricane I’m not going to have another tree in my house. I may lose a few shingles, but I won’t have anything in my house,” said Mary Ellen.

Lee’s family is currenly living 30 minutes north in Longville. Like a lot of families — they’re learning the road home can be a long one and continue to take it one day at a time.

“I know that I’m going to be okay… that the good Lord takes care of us — he’s provided so much right now. That it’s going to be okay. You pick up the pieces and go on. You do what you can and it’s going to be alright. We’re going to be good,” said Mary Ellen.

With insurance they have two years to rebuild the house from the storm. Lee’s family would like to be back in by Christmas — but realistically expect to be in after the first of the year. For now, the main focus for everyone in Southwest Louisiana is to get through this storm season with no major issues.

