School District discusses anti-racism policy in Thursday board meeting

By ELAINE EMERSON, LAUREN MARTINEZ

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Clark County School District held a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday afternoon that lasted over six hours.

The meeting was held at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway at 5 p.m. The board asked emailed public comment must be submitted three hours prior to the meeting.

During the last CCSD board meeting on Aug. 12, some attendees were escorted out after the public comment period got out of hand with shouting attendees. CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos said Wednesday that there would be “no warnings” for rowdy behavior during the meeting, and that heckling and harassment would not be tolerated.

“Please stay home if you are a wannabe insurrectionist-you will not win,” Cavazos said in a tweet. “Our focus is kids, [and] those of you chasing your few minutes of infamy can only hold one title- desperate attention seekers.”

Although there was still contention, the meeting remained calm. No recess breaks were called due to disruptions. Three women were escorted out tonight.

No COVID-19-specific items were listed on Thursday’s agenda. Instead the anti-racism policy and anti-racism task force dominated the public comment portion.

Teachers, parents and a few students addressed targeted racist behavior within the district.

A presentation was given as well as a timeline on the anti- racism policy.

A draft will be submitted in October and a final adoption is aimed for January 2022.

38 members have been elected on the anti-racism task force. According to the presentation, 39% of the task force is composed of black members and 34% are Latino. One point brought up by public speakers and members of the board is the lack of any representation from the historic west side. Presenters said there may be subcommittees in the future that will include a member from that area.

The presenters also said what they have put in place for the anti-racism policy is in compliance with AB371, a law that prohibits bullying and cyber-bullying on school premises. It was put into effect July 1st, 2021.

Also presented tonight was a proposed program for substitute teachers and substitute support staff. The presentation offered three scenarios to hire 1,000 substitute teachers as full time employees. The salary would remain the same. The cost would be around $9.5 million.

