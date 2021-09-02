Police: Man shot while meeting suspect to sell cell phone in Atlanta

CNN - Regional

By Catherine Catoura

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A cell phone sale took a turn for the worse Wednesday afternoon after a man was shot during the exchange, police say.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Mills Street in northwest Atlanta around 5:05 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He as transported to a local hospital and was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.

The victim told Atlanta police that he was selling the suspect a cell phone before the shooting occurred.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

