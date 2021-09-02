Sheriff’s office investigating ‘hit list’ of planned shooting found in high school classroom

CNN - Regional

By Gianna Caserta

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Parents were shocked to learn Jensen Beach High School was the center of a sheriff’s office investigation after a student found a “hit list” crumpled up on the floor of a science class.

“Disgusting, it really is, now I’m afraid for my child, granted he’s probably not on the list but we don’t know that, especially in a neighborhood like this, this is a great neighborhood, you think that wouldn’t happen somewhere here but it happens all over I guess,” says Anthony Mignanelli, parent.

The school sent out a reverse 911 call to parents alerting them of the situation.

“In the message they say they’re going to have extra police at school campus, so I think everything will be OK, he just put them in gods hands,” says Fabiola Polo, parent.

The letter reads, “Not to self, on September 8th, bring gun to school and shoot my intended targets,” it then lists the names of 9 students at the school which have been redacted.

“It is pretty blunt, pretty graphic, doesn’t leave anything to the imagination, nothing to interpret, flat out threat to bring a gun to school and shoot 9 students,” says Sheriff William Snyder.

Officials said they don’t know who wrote it, but they do have several leads.

“It was handwritten, it was not written in cursive, it was printed, makes it really hard to identify that kind of writing, we are still trying to do it though,” says Sheriff Snyder.

If you or your child has any information on who wrote this note, officials ask that you call them or have your child speak to their school resource officer.

