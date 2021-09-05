At ‘bucket brigade’ event, volunteers pack 200 buckets with supplies for flood victims

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Local churches are joining together to help flood victims in Haywood County.

Haywood County residents are continuing the cleanup process and making repairs following Tropical Storm Fred, which hit the area Aug. 17.

The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina organized a “bucket brigade” Saturday, Sept. 4.

It happened at Hominy Baptist Church in Candler. Volunteers packed 200 buckets with cleaning supplies which will go directly to flood victims.

Organizers of the event said the items can be picked up at local churches, like First Baptist in Canton.

“Whether it’s rubber gloves, or brushes, or soap or bleach, or trash bags there’s all kinds of things in these that can be helpful to a person in cleaning up their home,” said Larry Hovis, executive coordinator for Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of N.C.

Next, the group plans to provide hands-on teams to assist homeowners with repairs.

They said the rebuilding process could take years for some people.

Haywood County residents are still waiting to learn if they will receive any state or federal assistance following the flood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.