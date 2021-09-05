Car slams into home in Missouri, family forced to leave due to damage

CNN - Regional

By TAYLOR JOHNSON, NICK SLOAN

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — A family in Independence was left to pick up the pieces after a car crashed into their home on Friday night.

A car crashed into a home Friday at 39th and Spring Street.

Police are investigating what led to the crash, but have not determined what happened.

Patricia Findley says she and her four kids would have been inside, but a gut feeling told her not to stay out after work.

“I was coming back home from that area and we decided not to come home last night,” she said. We went to the fair up on the square. We were only there maybe 15 minutes and I got a phone call from my neighbor that a car smashed through my house.”

Shocking video from Findley’s neighbor shows the moment the car went through her home.

She says she and her family have lost almost everything.

