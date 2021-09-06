Firefighters rescue large dog, cat from Peoria house fire

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Goodman

PEORIA, Arizona (KPHO) — A German shepherd dog and a cat were rescued from a house fire Sunday in Peoria near 72nd Avenue and Mountain View Road.

Peoria Fire-Medical Department Battalion Chief Ken Weir says a dog was found inside the home. They took her out of the house and gave her some water after they carried her from the sidewalk to a location near one of their trucks. Weir says the dog didn’t appear to have any injuries. According to Captain Mark Barbee, a cat was also rescued.

No one was home at the time of the fire but a concerned neighbor called 911. When they got on scene, Weir says crews got inside the home to find it filled with smoke. Fire crews were able to get the fire out which seemed to be from food left on the stove. Peoria Fire Investigators will be working to determine if that was the cause or something else had sparked it. No injuries were reported.

The dog will be kept by the firefighters until her owners come to get her and same with the cat.

