Local World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

By Kendall Keys, Anna Muckenfuss

MILLINGTON, Michigan (WNEM) — TV5 wants to wish a happy birthday to a local World War II veteran.

Marvin Rodemsky celebrated his 102nd birthday Sept. 5.

When asked what’s his secret to his long life, he said he just doesn’t know

“I can’t figure it out myself probably having a shot of whiskey and a beer chaser and limburger cheese. Yea probably,” Rodemsky said.

To help celebrate Marvin’s big day his family asked anyone willing to send him a birthday card including the second and third grade classes at Millington Elementary school.

The family said the bundle of cards have exceeded expectations.

“I can’t believe the amount. I’ve never seen so many cards,” Rodemsky said.

Rodemsky said activities that kept him feeling young, included gardening, which he did till 98-years-old.

He lived in Millington for more than 80 years and now resides at the Vassar Comfort Care.

“I’m looking forward to 103,” Rodemsky said.

