High school sweethearts marry in SF after learning groom, battling cancer, has just weeks to live

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Sergio Soto has been fighting leukemia since he was 15, most of the time with his high school sweetheart, Isabella Cristobal, by his side.

The pair got married in San Francisco on Tuesday, one week after learning Soto has just a few weeks to live.

“No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she’ll always be there, take care of me and stuff, she really makes me happy,” Soto said. “So, I knew she was the one for me, so that’s why I proposed. She’s the love of my life and I really want to be with her forever.”

The two 20-year-olds hope their love story will give others hope, especially those battling cancer or those who’ve lost someone to the disease.

Cristobal had this message: Be positive like Sergio, stay strong and live life one day at a time.

They put the wedding together in just one week.

Mission Bay restaurant The Ramp donated the venue as well as food and drinks.

Noe Valley bridal boutique Lace & Liberty donated the gown and the tux is from Men’s Wearhouse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.