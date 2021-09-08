KU looking for 2 individuals who damaged pieces at Spencer Museum of Art

CNN - Regional

By LAWRENCE, KS

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) — KU is looking for two individuals who damaged four pieces at the Spencer Museum of Art.

The University of Kansas Public Safety Office posted a picture of the two on Twitter, saying that the damage happened on the museum lawn at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4.

If you have information about who they are, you are asked to call the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900.

They note that you can also contact KU Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 if you’d like to stay anonymous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.