Parent banned from St. Louis school after video shows her encouraging fight between students

By RUSSELL KINSAUL

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The mother of a student at a St. Louis school was caught on camera entering a classroom and looked like she was cheering on a fight. The mother claims her son was defending himself against bullies.

News 4 obtained a cellphone video shot by a student which appears to show the parent urging on her son, and she can be heard, apparently, taunting the victim. This happened last week at Confluence Preparatory Academy, near 15th and Olive.

The uncle of the boy seen in the video told News 4 his nephew was bullied by four students on multiple occasions. The uncle said the boy his nephew is fighting within the video is one of the four bullies. Proactively, the uncle said his nephew decided to take them on one at a time.

“I think that’s horrible and totally unacceptable,” Porsche Dobbs, a parent of a child at the school, said.

“I mean it’s scary. Just to know that a parent can just walk into the school. And for one, as a parent, why would you think that’s the way to handle it,” said Tiffany Sanders, a parent of a student at Confluence Preparatory Academy.

In a statement, the C.E.O. of Confluence Academies, Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, said the school is dealing with the student who started the fight and has banned the parent.

Here’s the full statement:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, families, and staff. After reviewing this incident with school leaders, we have confirmed the presence of a parent in the classroom related to the incident. Although we have implemented pandemic-related restrictions regarding who can access school buildings, there are legitimate reasons why parents may gain access to buildings under some conditions.

After reviewing all the elements of this incident, we have increased our security measures to prevent a repeat and taken steps with regard to the student who instigated the incident. The parent in question will not be permitted in the building for the remainder of the school year.

In addition to our own review, we are cooperating with St. Louis Police in their investigation of this incident.”

