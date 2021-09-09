TikTok star helps take down abortion reporting website

CNN - Regional

By Steve Campion

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A Texas TikToker helped take down a controversial website designed to report abortions. The group that launched the website vowed they will bring it back online.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Olivia Julianna promised the fight is far from over. She is the outspoken Fort Bend County teenager who garnered millions of views on the social media app popular among Generation Z, according to a previous report from the Chron. The 18-year-old doesn’t use her last name out of privacy concerns.

Texas Right to Life, which helped passed the state’s ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, launched prolifewhistleblower.com as a way for anyone to anonymously report violations of the new law.

Texas’ new abortion law allows anyone to sue those who perform an abortion, or helps someone access the procedure, for at least $10,000. Lawmakers and activists designed the measure to financially cripple doctors and clinics. So far, the threat of lawsuits has restricted access to abortions in the second-most populous state in America.

“Do with this information what you will,” Olivia Julianna said in a TikTok video. “How are they investigating this? With an anonymous tip website.”

She went on to say people could submit anything, including a picture of Ted Cruz in gym clothes, and the website ultimately crashed.

Following growing pressure, GoDaddy.com, which was hosting the site, ended its relationship with the Houston-based organization.

“When this bill was passed, I was absolutely mortified,” said Olivia Julianna. “My goal, with my TikTok videos and speaking out about these issues, is to protect the women who’ve now had bounties put on their heads of $10,000 and fight for women to get their rights to bodily autonomy back.”

Representatives with Texas Right to Life have used extraordinary language describing those critical of the law, calling them an “abortion mob” who have launched cyberattacks from “intolerant keyboard warriors.”

“It’s funny that they come for us for using the Internet when their entire base for trying to find these women was a website on the Internet,” said Olivia Julianna. “I think they’re more upset that we’re beating them at their own game because they don’t know how to navigate the Internet as well as we do. We were raised on the Internet and so we’re using it to fight them in a way that we know we can beat them at.”

Olivia Julianna said this fight isn’t just about abortion. She said the current conversation ignores all of the ongoing issues that result in discriminatory practices and disproportional access to healthcare among races.

“This website sabotage is not the end. This is the beginning. We’re not going to stop until our rights are re-instated,” said Olivia Julianna. “I think we’re finally to the point that we’re tired of just sitting at home and waiting for our government and our older generations to do something … when they’ve made it clear they’re not going to.”

Texas Right to Life told ABC13 they plan to re-launch the anonymous website as soon as possible.

“Some media reports have suggested that Epik canceled us too. That is not true at all. ProLifeWhistleblower.com is currently forwarding to TexasRightToLife.com because we’re establishing extra security protocols to protect our users before we put it back up. ProLifeWhistleblower.com has a new host. We are not disclosing that for security reasons.

Make no mistake: We will not stop our work to enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act.

It’s also important to know that the website isn’t the only way that people can file lawsuits against abortionists. The pro-abortion crowd thinks that by canceling the website, they effectively can cancel the law. That is not true. In reality, approximately 100 babies are being saved per day because of the Texas Heartbeat Act and cancel culture and hacktivists can’t change that.”

