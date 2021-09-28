High School bandmember killed hours after homecoming game

CNN - Regional

By Shelley Childers

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A memorial is growing in the middle of the Livingston High School student parking lot as students remember one of their own.

Filled with flowers, candles and notes the parking lot is where dozens of students have gathered throughout the day. Some in small groups, some alone.

Teens have come and gone to cry, reflect, embrace and share stories about their classmate Cole Overstreet.

“If you were frowning, he would kind of like throw his drum sticks at you and he’d be like ‘Smile,'” said fellow a bandmember at the memorial. “He was a very good person and it’s really sad to see him go.”

If the continuous flow of students, some who didn’t even know him, is any indication the 18-year-old was loved by the Livingston community.

“He was the student that every teacher wanted,” said his 8th-grade history teacher Suzonna McFarlain. “Just nice to everyone and he would do anything for anyone.”

Friends described Overstreet as everyone’s friend with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor.

“He’s the kid we want all of our kids to be,” said Brad Butler, Overstreet’s youth pastor from First Baptist Church. “Our football boys loved him. His band buddies loved him. All the stereotypes that you see high school defined as were not true for [Overstreet].”

As a proud member of the LHS lion marching band, Overstreet performed at the school’s homecoming game Friday night, but just hours later he was killed.

His father shared the following in a Facebook post:

“The last time we saw our son he was playing/marching with the band at Homecoming. Cole loved band and everything about it. After the game, less than half a mile from our Livingston High School, he was involved in a hit and run accident, and witnesses say the driver was under the influence and they found evidence in his truck to this. We are thankful to our law enforcement that he is now in custody, please pray that justice is served. This is so hard. Please pray for our family to have strength until we get to see Cole again.”

The high school senior was driving a fellow band member home Friday night when investigators say his truck was hit head-on.

Texas State Troopers said the driver, Roy Wagner, fled the scene after the crash leaving the teens alone where Overstreet died.

Investigators say Texas Rangers helped find Wagner Sunday night in Pasadena. He is now charged with a felony for failing to stop and render aid.

Troopers have not said if they are investigating driver impairment or if additional charges could be filed.

While his death is devastating to the community, Overstreet’s youth minister is convinced his legacy of love and kindness will carry on.

“This is just one of our best kids, and so I think that his impact will be massive,” said Butler.

A celebration of life is being planned for Friday with attendance expected in the hundreds.

