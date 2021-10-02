Nebraska athletic department unveils clothing line inspired by Tom Osborne

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — The Nebraska Athletic Department on Thursday introduced a clothing line inspired by Tom Osborne.

The announcement came at 2:55 p.m., a nod to the legendary coach’s 255 wins as head coach of the Husker football team.

The clothing line, named “The Two55 Collection,” offers a range of merchandise, including Adidas-made shirts, polos and sweatshirts, many of them featuring the brand’s logo, an illustration based on Osborne’s initials.

Fifty percent of the royalties from the clothing line will go to the Teammates Mentoring Program, an organization Osborne and his wife, Nancy, founded in 1991 to support school-age youths.

There will be a launch party attended by Osborne at 4 p.m. Friday at the Best of Big Red store in the Haymarket.

