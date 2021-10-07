8 years later: Deadly shooting of 33-year-old man in N. Portland remains unsolved

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting that occurred eight years ago.

On Oct. 7, 2013, at about 2 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene and found 33-year-old Donte’ Al-Wa’Keel Young dead from a gunshot wound to his head.

Police said officers talked with a number of witnesses and learned that a large group of people fled the area before they arrived.

Detectives believe the people who fled may have information critical to the investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in this case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.