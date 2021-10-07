‘Always believed he would come home:’ WWII hero’s remains return home 77 years later

CNN - Regional

By Carlos Flores

LUMBER BRIDGE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Decades after World War II, more than 70,000 American service members still haven’t been accounted for.

However, that’s no longer a concern for the family of a North Carolina fallen hero who is finally coming home.

It’s been 77 years since Lieutenant James E. Wright saw his family after being deployed to Europe during WWII.

Wright’s niece said there was never a thought in their family’s mind that he wouldn’t come back.

“My nanny always believed he would come home,” said Diana Merkt.

Wright was stationed in France and was traveling near the Moselle River when they were confronted by German forces.

His battalion was later ordered to retreat but Wright and other officers went to look for wounded soldiers. Merkt said that was the last time he was seen.

“He wasn’t just missing, and then presumed dead, and then declared dead. Nobody knew where he was or what had happened to him” said Merkt.

Years went by and out of Wright’s nine other siblings, only his sister is still alive at 100 years old.

In 2012, a private researcher for the 7th Armored Division Association suggested one of the remains recovered in that area matched Wright.

After more analysis through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Wright’s body was identified.

“Most of those wounded and dead stayed right there and they were recovered right there but he and several others were washed down the river,” said Merkt.

Understanding Wright’s sister’s age, the Army was able to expedite the process, so she could be alive for his interment.

Amazed by their journey, Merkt encouraged other families to not lose hope.

“After 77 years, this has all proven to be something that nobody ever expected,” said Merkt.

Wright will finally be put rest in Lumber Bridge, North Carolina with his mother and father near his childhood home. His interment ceremony is scheduled for next week.

