Health experts hope wig room will help patients during recovery

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Cancer patients at a mid-Michigan hospital will soon be provided with wigs and other headwear as they endure treatment that sometimes results in hair loss.

“A little bit of hope when they’re going through a hard time,” said Nicole Stewart, program specialist with Ascension.

The hope is found in a special room created for cancer patients at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.

“It provides scarves, wigs, hats a variety of different headwear for people to help them feel a little bit better about themselves after their treatment,” Stewart said.

The wig room was created a little over a year ago and is funded by the hospital’s oncology team. It caters to cancer patients struggling with the loss of their hair after chemotherapy treatments boosting their self-esteem helping them feel beautiful inside and out.

“There’s been a huge impact for the patients those who maybe can’t afford a wig or struggling with finding the right place to get one,” Stewart said.

The Great Lakes Bay Region Women in Leadership supported that mission through a fundraiser for the wig room Wednesday at the Drydock Beer Garden in Bay City.

“Just to give them hope. If they get a wig when they’ve had cancer and they don’t have hair and they have that wig and they go to this room and pick out whatever they want. Just the joy at a time when it’s just very hard for them,” said Amy Ford, secretary for Women in Leadership.

Their goal is to raise at least $25,000 for Ascension St. Mary’s.

“We’re so thankful for the women in leadership group for doing this for us. The grant is going to provide so many wigs to so many people and make such a huge difference in their life,” Stewart said.

