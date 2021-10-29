Luke Bryan helps Tennessee woman with flat tire

By Melissa Sulek

COLUMBIA, Tennessee (WSMV) — When you get a flat tire on a highway, you never know who might come to your rescue. For one Columbia woman, little did she know, a familiar face would be the one to pull over to help.

The face that stopped to help belonged to country music star, and this year’s host of the CMA’s, Luke Bryan.

On a rural road like Campbellsville Pike, help can be hard to come by. But, for Courtney Potts, it came when she least expected it.

“It just doesn’t seem real. It seems surreal,” said Potts. “I was going around the curve, and all of a sudden I just heard ‘THUMP’ and I was like ‘this is a cherry on top of my great day.'”

Even with a flat tire, a great day was about to be incredible when a big gray truck pulled up.

“When he hopped out, like his voice, you automatically knew it,” said Potts. “He was like, ‘Hey, we almost hit you. We got to get you out of the road.’ Then when I got back into the car, I was like, I called my stepdad and was like, ‘Luke Bryan is here changing my tires. You should probably come.'”

A video shot by Potts shows Bryan loosening lug nuts and jacking the car up. Potts said she made sure to capture it all.

“You don’t want to be that type of person,” Potts said. “But I guess at the end of the day, I was. My bad.”

And like any father, she said Bryan left her with some wise advice.

“When he was done changing the tire, he was like, ‘Yeah, go get new tires.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely will. Can I get a picture really fast?'”

Potts said she does not recommend other girls to try to pop their tires.

