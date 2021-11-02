Arizona dessert shop owner recruits mother to help get around supply chain shortage

By Jason Barry

TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — The Paleta Bar, near Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, makes an assortment of specialty popsicles, shakes and sweets. Co-owner Brandon Crespin wondered recently if they’d have to close down when a shipment of ingredients never arrived and their supplier wasn’t much help. “He said, ‘We’ve got to let you know you guys aren’t going to get anything,'” said Crespin. “‘We don’t know when. No ETA. No drivers. Our warehouse has no workers. We literally don’t have the manpower to get you guys anything.'”

Small businesses like this one are all feeling the pain of a nationwide supply chain shortage that’s limiting the goods and services they can provide customers. But instead of caving to the crisis, Crespin got creative and found the unique chocolate and creams they use for their desserts was available in New Mexico.

The savvy business owner asked his mother to drive back and forth from Albuquerque to Phoenix to bring him what he needs to keep making popsicles. “She was completely OK with it, knowing her son needed help with his store, so she stepped in and saved us,” said Crespin. “If not, all we would have had to sell was a couple water-based paletas and a couple drinks, everything else we wouldn’t have had supplies for.”

Rick Murray with the Arizona Small Business Association said that more and more owners are having to think outside the box to keep their businesses going. Consumers need to face the reality that their favorite grocery store, restaurant or retail shop may not have want they need.

Hasbro says its toys will be ready for the holidays, despite the supply chain crisis “If you need to buy something today, or need it in a couple weeks, buy it today,” said Murray. “Don’t wait because you are going to be disappointed if you need something immediately.” “This is our new normal,” said Murray. “We’re short truck drivers and even if stuff is at the port, we can’t get it out of the port to distribution centers.”

