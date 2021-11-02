Arizona man donating liver to first responder father to save his life

By Briana Whitney

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A decades-long illness was just months from taking a career first responder’s life. That is until his son stepped in to help. Now, the family is sharing their incredible journey, but one that doesn’t come cheap.

All of Connor Forman’s life, his dad, Michael Forman, was his hero, not only because he was “dad” but because he was both a cop and a firefighter in New York. Their family moved to Arizona after a doctor told them the dry climate could help his health, never expecting Connor would end up his dad’s hero in the end.

Michael Forman A police officer, volunteer firefighter, and a first responder at Ground Zero rescuing and recovering victims on 9/11.

“He’s spent his entire life giving back to other people,” said Shannon Forman, Michael’s daughter. A life committed to service. A police officer, volunteer firefighter, and a first responder at Ground Zero rescuing and recovering victims on 9/11. In 2004 after an injury on the job, Michael developed a severe nerve disorder. “I missed a large portion of my kids’ life. Their little league, softball, basketball,” Michael said.

His kids, Connor and Shannon, have watched him suffer ever since. “The past year, things have really gone downhill though, making it more and more difficult to do anything,” Michael said.

Between the disorder and medications to control it, he’s now in liver failure, likely with only months to live. “At the end of the day, it’s my father and I’ll do whatever I could do for him. He’s given me so much that it’s the least I could do,” said Connor.

Connor lives with his dad in Casa Grande, and now part of him will live inside his dad too. Connor will be donating 60% of his liver to Michael to save his life. The two will undergo surgery on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles at a facility that specializes in live donor transplants, something fairly rare. “Half of my family will be in surgery that day,” said Shannon.

Michael and Connor will spend months in California recovering from the procedures, but the hope is they’ll eventually be able to go on a cruise together as a family, something Michael hasn’t been able to do for decades. He’s shown Connor a life full of coming to the rescue of others.

Like father, like son. “I love him more than the world. I could never repay him,” Michael said. Just a couple of months after surgery, Connor’s liver will actually regrow and become full-sized again. Even though the Forman family has insurance, the cost of these procedures and the traveling to and from Los Angeles for them is extremely expensive. If you’d like to help them and make a donation, click here.

