Neighbors rattled after woman’s body found in Tennessee neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Families in Madison are rattled after a woman’s body was found in their neighborhood Monday morning. Police have now identified the woman as 32-year-old Tabitha Ryals.

“That is crazy,” neighbor Elad Shapiro said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

Police said the body was found off Gibson Drive around 11 a.m. Monday.

“I live right here, and it is pretty terrifying,” Shapiro said.

Police said they believe Ryals came to Nashville within the past few months from Mississippi. Someone driving by saw her body partially wrapped in a blanket and called the police, who are now investigating this case as a homicide.

“I had a knock on the door and didn’t answer it,” neighbor Alex Borquez said. “I came and poked out, and there was a card for detectives.”

People said the police presence in a usually quiet neighborhood caught them off guard.

“I came out and saw a squad car here and a lot more down toward the bottom of the road,” Borquez said.

Police said it appears Ryals died somewhere else before her body was left just off the roadway sometime between the weekend and Monday morning in an area full of families, children, and young people.

“It is scary being a female, and it being a woman’s body,” neighbor Sarah Libby said. “It definitely makes me want to change up my routine a little bit.”

Police said the cause of death will be determined after the autopsy. Some neighbors said they are in the process of downloading their surveillance video to see if police can find anything useful in there.

