Woman found shot to death inside home where children were sleeping

By Miya Shay

Click here for updates on this story

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities are looking for a 28-year-old woman’s killer after she was found dead inside a Spring area home early Monday morning.

Deputies say five children under the age of eight were inside the house in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, where the woman was found shot to death.

According to officials, a woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m., saying her brother had called her to say he and his wife were fighting over a gun and the gun went off.

Investigators arrived to find the 28-year-old woman dead.

The man was nowhere to be found.

“There are five children that were sleeping in the residence when the constables arrived. They are ages 3 to 8. They are currently with the sister of the husband, or suspect, at this point. They are being taken care of at this point by them,” said Sgt. Dennis Wolford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit.

The sheriff’s office told ABC13 that the man has a history of domestic abuse against the victim.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or sexual violence, call the 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 713-528-2121.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.