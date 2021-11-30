COVID-19 booster shot appointments filling up fast

By BRIDGET CHAVEZ

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Many people are rushing to get their COVID-19 booster shots after the CDC strengthened its recommendation to include everyone ages 18 and older.

You must also have received your second shot at least six months prior to getting the booster. Demand for the boosters has shot up and now some people are having a hard time finding appointments. For some, it’s déjà vu all over again.

“I tried to get an appointment for my booster last week both here and at the Safeway across the street and neither of them, they were both full,” Cody Shida said.

He and Nicholas Brittingham were both able to get their booster’s at Fairley’s Pharmacy in Northeast Portland.

“People knew that they were going to need boosters like a while ago and like the roll out is slow kind of the way it was the first time around so yeah that’s a bit frustrating,” Nicholas Brittingham said.

Fairley’s ran out of the Moderna vaccine last week and just got a shipment the morning of November 29.

“As soon as I posted on Facebook that we had it available yeah everyone just started coming in,” Daniel Lee, the pharmacist at Fairley’s, said.

He said about 40 people got their booster shots.

“So yeah it’s been a busy day,” he said.

While they only had Moderna available on November 29, Lee said they will also have Pfizer available starting on November 30.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 27 new deaths and 2,598 new cases of the virus on Monday. Those numbers come from the period between between November 28 and November 28.

