Man suspected of shooting girlfriend, then 2 children during police standoff

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Police are trying to piece together what happened after two children were shot, one fatally, during a standoff Wednesday at an apartment.

Authorities say the suspect took his own life.

The chain of events started at Welborn Park, where investigators said the suspect shot his girlfriend. It ended with a standoff at an apartment near 55th Street and Everett Avenue.

KMBC 9 News’ Emily Holwick said she spoke with the suspect’s stepfather, who said the suspect and the woman he shot were in a relationship. They lived together with her two children, one of whom was his son.

“I just feel sad and bad for the family, especially, you know, children was involved its crazy,” neighbor Aneisha Lowe said.

Lowe said she could not believe what happened. Authorities said the suspect shot a woman, who family members said was his girlfriend, at Welborn Park Wednesday morning. He then barricaded himself with the two children inside an apartment, shooting them before turning the gun on himself.

“I don’t know what would make somebody ever want to harm kids or just harm another person,” Lowe said. “You know, it’s just crazy.”

As a mother of three young boys, Lowe said this hits close to home.

“It makes you not feel safe for your kids because I don’t let my kids out to play,” Lowe said.

She shared sympathy for the families whose lives are forever changed.

“My heart goes out to that family for both sides, you know, and I just feel sorry for them and I hate that this had to happen to them,” Lowe said.

Authorities said the woman and 3-year-old boy who were shot are both in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

