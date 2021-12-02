Police: Homeowner finds man at kitchen table eating ice cream on Thanksgiving Day

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

BRACKENRIDGE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after a Brackenridge homeowner said he found him eating ice cream at his kitchen table on Thanksgiving Day.

The victim told police he locked the door to his house on Cleveland Avenue before running an errand, but when he came back he found Richard Troup eating ice cream from his freezer, according to the criminal complaint.

After he confronted Troup, the victim told officers Troup threatened to kill him and didn’t leave until the victim said he’d call police.

Troup once worked for the victim and got in using a key he kept after being fired, the criminal complaint said.

He’s is also accused of breaking into the victim’s office, which police said is in the same apartment building Troup lives. He allegedly stole electricity from the victim’s office using an extension chord because his power was shut off, the criminal complaint said.

Troup is facing multiple charges, including harassment, burglary and criminal trespass.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.