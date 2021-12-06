Teen launches food truck in hopes achieving culinary dream

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A 14-year-old is making waves across Las Vegas as the creator behind a food-truck and brand known as Chily Barkers.

La’Rell Wysinger, a student at Western High School, has been running the brand and producing the iconic chili cupcake specialty for customers, as well as chili hot dogs and nachos.

In between school, he sets up the food truck at locations and events across the Las Vegas.

“I love to see everybody come out, try my food, and say, ‘Wow, this is delicious.’ I like that reaction,” Wysinger said.

Back in 2020, FOX5 met the teenager as he and his mother, Tatiana Easley, launched a delivery business during the pandemic. The trend took off, and soon, the duo could not handle the demand and had pick-ups from their driveway.

“Then he said he wanted a food truck. Me being his mom, I stepped into it, and helped him push along his dream,” said mother Tatiana Easley.

The teenager was recently honored as a young entrepreneur at the Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“We are just getting started. It’s still going to grow,” he said, with hopes of launching a franchise.

