NYC Council expected to pass voting rights for non-citizens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The New York City Council is expected to approve a bill that would let non-U.S. citizens vote in citywide elections.

The measure would allow those residents to vote in races for mayor, public advocate, borough president and city council.

Under the bill, people who have lived in the city for at least 30 days and are legal permanent residents in the United States would be allowed to vote.

That includes DACA recipients, green card holders and people with workers permits.

If passed, the measure would take effect on January 1.

It would make New York the largest jurisdiction in the country to expand voting rights to non-citizens.

