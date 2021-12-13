Mount Hood ski resorts fill up with snow lovers on opening day

By CONNOR MCCARTHY

MOUNT HOOD, Oregon (KPTV) — After weeks of waiting, ski resorts at Mount Hood opened Sunday for the winter.

Mt. Hood Meadows and Timberline Lodge saw feet of snow dump on their slopes over the weekend. Both reported three feet of snow at their base, allowing them to open up for the season.

Mt. Hood Meadows sold lift tickets out before 9 a.m. Sunday after news they were going to open.

Liz Troung said she’s been anticipating riding down the slopes at Timberline for weeks.

“They’re pretty good I think most people left for the day,” Troung said. “But at 9 o’clock this area was just filled with people. You couldn’t see people. There’s a lot of powder. Really sticky snow as usual.”

Over at Mt. Hood Meadows, Lela Logan and Mark Saunders said the buildup to opening day was worth the wait.

“Just reading the snow reports every day, it’s just like waiting, waiting, waiting” Logan said. “Finally, the whole weekend has been a blast and it’s been great.”

“I think having it today is even more special because we’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Saunders said.

However, not all runs at both resorts are open. Each have four open lifts, but officials said they will open more once more snow falls on the mountain. But for skiers and snowboarders, they’re just happy winter is finally here.

“Getting into work Monday, seeing snow the rest of the week, it was the greatest feeling in the world,” Saunders said.

