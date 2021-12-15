613 guns stolen in 2021 from vehicles in Missouri parking lots near entertainment districts

By EMILY RITTMAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City police say easy access to guns left inside parked cars at entertainment districts is causing an increase in violence.

On Tuesday, Kansas City Missouri Police Department Capt. Sean Hutcheson gave a presentation to the Board of Police Commissioners highlighting a spike in firearm thefts from vehicles.

Hutcheson said entertainment districts are the epicenter of stolen guns in Kansas City. According to investigators, customers are leaving their guns unsecured inside parked cars. Thieves are targeting parked vehicles in Westport, the Kansas City Power & Light District, Crossroads Arts District and the 18th & Vine District.

“One person will go and pop windows,” Hutcheson said. “The guy right behind him is going opening the door and checking the seat and the glove box. That’s it. These guns are unsecured in these vehicles.”

Police say stolen firearms are often used to commit other violent crimes.

“One gun in particular that was stolen from 18th & Vine District turned up at a homicide scene in Raymore Missouri in July,” Hutcheson said.

Last year from January to November 30th, 498 guns were reported stolen from vehicles. So far this year, 613 guns were stolen from vehicles which is a 19% increase. The statistics only include firearm thefts that were reported to police.

“Westport accounts for by far the most guns stolen in Kansas City. In Westport this year we had 96 guns stolen from vehicles,” Hutcheson said. “In all of the East Patrol Division, we’ve had 98. That includes Arrowhead Stadium and Royals Stadium.”

Police say they will continue visible patrols and undercover surveillance in entertainment districts.

Mayor Quinton Lucas recommended that city council members consider staggering closing times for establishments in Westport and requiring lighting for private parking lots near entertainment districts.

“I know that is taking money out of some people’s pockets, but it takes a lot of money out of people’s pockets if half the region is scared to go down there on a Friday or Saturday night,” Lucas said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Police say they have made arrests while investigating the crime trend. Two people are facing charges in Jackson County related to stolen guns vehicles. Four people are facing federal charges in connection to stolen firearms from entertainment districts. Police believe one group of suspects who are facing charges are responsible for at least 20 firearm thefts from Westport.

“It’s going to be really important for us to work with Westport,” Hutcheson said. “The numbers of guns that are stolen in that small geographical area is staggering.”

