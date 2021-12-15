Drugs hidden in shampoo bottle, coffee container intercepted at Louisiana jail

By Web staff

MANY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Drugs hidden in a shampoo bottle and coffee container were intercepted at the Sabine Detention Center Tuesday morning after jail staff and narcotics agents learned of the delivery by listening in on inmate phone calls.

As a result, two inmates who were already jailed on drug offenses face even more charges, and a third man has joined them behind bars.

Warden Berlion Sweet and Assistant Warden Kaylynn Remedies learned of the plot by monitoring jail phone conversations of inmate John Michael Murphy, 35, and inmate Steven Edward Renois, 35, with Wallace Remone Meshell, 24, of Many.

According to the conversations, Murphy made a plan with Renois to get Meshell to assemble a “package” to be brought to them inside the Detention Center.

The wardens contacted the Tactical Narcotics Team agents and arranged to intercept the delivery. The Agents had already been investigating Meshell’s illegal narcotic activity for the last two months.

Tuesday morning, Sweet and Remedies located about 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana and 8 Xanax pills hidden in a shampoo bottle and a coffee container, which were brought to the detention center by a third party.

Simultaneously, T.N.T. agents found Meshell, who has a prior drug conviction on his record, on Ivanhoe Street in Many. Agents said he had approximately 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 34 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Meshell was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second or subsequent offenses, criminal conspiracy, principal to contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution of Xanax.

Murphy and Renois were booked for criminal conspiracy, attempted contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

No bonds have been set.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell commended Sweet and Remedies for their quick-action to keep the illegal narcotics out of the detention center.

