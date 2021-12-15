“He was my rock”; widow mourns husband killed in crash on highway

By Shelby Myers

SARALAND, Alabama (WALA) — Rebecca and Jonathan Neesmith knew the dangers of being in the towing business, but nothing prepared Rebecca for the news she got Tuesday morning.

“I was not lucky enough yesterday for my husband to come home to my kids, to his family,” said Rebecca.

Her husband of seven years on Friday, was hit and killed on Interstate 65 near mile marker 12. Saraland Police said Jonathan was on the shoulder, loading up a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck when another vehicle heading north hit him. Jonathan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Through tears Rebecca said, “He was my rock. He was my best friend and he will always be. He’s been the best husband, a wonderful father. He loved his family like there was no tomorrow. He was a beautiful soul. He was a handsome man and I was lucky to be able to be his wife.”

With Christmas just around the corner, and five daughters between the ages of three and 24, friends have set up a GoFundMe for Rebecca and the girls, as hard times get even harder for the Neesmith family.

“I was depending on him because, I’ve been at home for almost a month taking care of my in-laws and my kids,” Rebecca said. “I have three kids under the same roof right now.”

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

