Black history mural on Wash U campus vandalized with racist graffiti

CLAYTON (KMOV) — A mural on the Washington University campus that honors prominent figures from Black history was vandalized with racist graffiti, the university said Sunday.

The mural is located in the South 40 underpass and features the faces of John Lewis, Chadwick Boseman and others. The school said someone painted over the faces of prominent Black figures and also added the symbol and name of a white supremacist group.

De’Joneiro Jones, one of the artists who helped paint the mural, said he immediately went to see the mural after he got an email about the vandalism.

“I don’t understand how people can destroy something that people put work in just because you don’t agree with something,” Jones said after seeing the vandalism firsthand.

Jones said the hateful action will not shy him away from painting the underpass again.

In a statement, the university said it is investigating and worked to remove the white supremacist name and symbols from the mural. It said students already moved quickly to cover the symbols.

“Let us say again, so there is absolutely no room for doubt: Washington University stands unequivocally against hate, bigotry, racism, xenophobia and discrimination in any form,” the statement said. “There is no place on our campus for these behaviors and this type of harmful action will not be tolerated or ignored.”

