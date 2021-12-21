Santa helps save family from house fire

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — Santa Claus came to a New Jersey town a little early and ended up giving a family the greatest gift of all … their lives.

Fire officials say Santa was riding on top of a Reliance Fire Company truck, spreading cheer to children in Pilesgrove Township when he noticed something was wrong.

He spotted fire coming from the edge of the roof a three-story home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Santa joined some firefighters stopped, knocked on the door and alerted a woman and her children about the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire chief says a malfunction with the chimney caused the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.