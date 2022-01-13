Nurse’s quick action helps save man’s life at bar

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Grafton nurse is being hailed a hero after her quick actions helped save a man life while out at a Port Washington bar.

According to a news release from Advocate Aurora Health, Ryan Suetta, 44, of Cincinnati, was in town visiting his godson on New Year’s Eve when he collapsed.

Nurse Jen Stern was also at the Port Washington bar. She worked at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, and performed CPR on Suetta until emergency responders arrived with a defibrillator.

Suetta was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, where Dr. Scott Johnson performed a triple bypass.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Suetta was discharged from Aurora Medical Center in Grafton and got to say a meaningful thank you to the nurse and care team who saved his life.

“Not a lot of people get to meet the person who saved their life. She really did save my life,” Suetta said.

