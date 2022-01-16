Father and son keep it in the family on Milwaukie basketball team

By Nick Krupke

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKIE, Oregon (KPTV) — Like father, like son. Like coach, like player.

The Law family is “Mustang born” at Milwaukie High School. Hoops are a haven for them in times like these.

“I was really unmotivated at the beginning of COVID-19,” junior point guard Logan Law said. “(I thought), ‘Oh, this is going to be forever. When am I going to come back?’”

Milwaukie head coach Donny Law and his son, Logan, are savoring this Mustang run.

“I’ve been a Mustang since I was born,” Logan Law said.

Donny Law said it’s been a goal since he started as coach.

“It’s surreal,” Donny Law said. “When I came here in 2000, my whole deal was, I wanted to raise my family and bring them through here. Now, it’s reality and any chance that we happen to be on the floor is just an opportunity. It’s an opportunity I cherish every time.”

Donny Law is also teaching in another way. Logan’s dad is also his science teacher.

“If his grade is down, then mom makes sure to check in on me on that,” Donny Law said.

Milwaukie-born, Donny Law is a 1994 grad of Rex Putnam. He grew up as a coach’s kid also with Linfield national champion Rusty Law.

“When you are a coach’s kid, you learn a lot,” Donny Law said. “Not just from watching them with how they deal with other people but how you are able to interact with (your) team and see the insides of it.”

Logan Law is a 4.0 GPA first team 5A Northwest Oregon Conference kid. He’s a highly decorated runner in cross country and track for the maroon and gold too.

“I would say the dream is to go run at a Division I level in college.”

The rules of the Law family are to ride together no matter how rough the terrain. It’s a good thing little brother Reese Law is good at making noise in the Mustangs updated stable.

“He has been to all of my games since third grade,” Logan Law said. “He has been that guy, that noisy kid in the crowd that every parent hates to sit next to.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.