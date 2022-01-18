War veteran creates company to help wounded warriors

By BLAKE SUMMERS

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WSMV) — Amid a global pandemic, one local war veteran made it their duty to continue giving back to other veterans by creating a fishing company.

In September 2020, John Lopiccolo created Kane Fishing Gear, a company that shares profits with other war veterans locally and across multiple states.

“I’m a wounded veteran, and I wanted to give back to wounded veterans who needed more than I do,” said Lopiccolo. “A lot of times, wounded veterans deal with physical injuries, but mental injuries also.”

Profits from sales of the products go on to help Operation Tackle Box out of Georgia. Lopiccolo also takes time to go on trips with veterans to help cope with PTSD and any other struggles they might be going through.

