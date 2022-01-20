One dead after employee shoots at robbers of a Rock Island vape shop

By THOMAS GEYER

Click here for updates on this story

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (Quad-City Times) — Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape, 2733 18th Ave. that left one person dead late Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the vape shop at 10:54 p.m., according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Three people wearing masks had entered the store and started threatening employees and demanding merchandise. One of the suspects had a gun. An employee at the store pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the suspects, the release states. The suspects ran from the store.

Police received another report shortly after of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Lincoln Court. When officers arrived they learned the wounded person had already left to go to a hospital in Davenport. Davenport police were called to a Taco Bell in the 1400 block of Locust Street, where they found the gunshot victim, later identified as one of the suspects from the robbery. The gunshot victim was then taken to Genesis East Hospital and was declared deceased.

A second wounded person was found in the 2100 block of 16th Avenue. This person was taken via ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital. This person, who was also identified as one of the robbery suspects, is in serious but stable condition, according to the release.

The third robbery suspect is still being sought by the police. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

“Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the case and have been in consultation with States Attorney Dora Villarreal. Search warrants have been obtained and executed that have resulted in additional evidence being collected, and criminal charges are pending on the suspects,” the release states. “States Attorney Villarreal will be releasing a statement as to her review of the employee’s use of deadly force against the armed robbery suspects.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.