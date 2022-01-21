‘ReTree Hawaii’ plants 16,000 trees to combat climate change and sea level rise

By Erin Coogan

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — In an effort to combat the ill-effects of climate change, one local organization has made it its mission to tackle the issue from the ground up.

The Maui based group: “Re-tree Hawaii” has now planted more than 16,000 plants and trees throughout the state.

The goal is simple: get more plants and trees into the ground with the hopes of increasing oxygen levels, absorbing greenhouse gasses, and improving soil quality right here at home.

What started off as a single day initiative back in 2020 has now expanded to hosting over 120 events across the islands.

In partnering with schools, conservation organizations, and local businesses it’s an effort that leaders on the project say is critical as we continue to experience climate change conditions.

“It’s just getting worse and worse in Hawaii.” explained ReTree chief organizer, Rob Weltman. “We’re probably one of the places most threatened because of sea level rise, so we really have to do everything we can. We can’t just say oh, we’re not a big source of it, let’s just wait until someone else solves the problem. That just doesn’t work. We all have to do their part, including you and including me.”

Within the coming year, Re-tree expects to host a number of additional planting opportunities throughout the state.

Whether, you want to volunteer solo or with a group, Weltman says there are countless ways to get involved, all of which do make a difference in our community.

Still, Weltman says planting trees is not enough to realistically reverse the course of extreme environmental damages

He says the issue of climate change and sea level rise, especially here in the islands, is one that demands immediate government action as well.

