Robertson County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of fallen deputy

By Torrence Banks

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee (WSMV) — Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a fallen 22-year-old patrol deputy Savanna Puckett.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Puckett was found shot inside her home that was on fire. At 5 p.m. Sunday, a deputy went to her residence and saw that it was engulfed in flames.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke stated in a statement. “This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.”

This incident is still under investigation. Puckett had only been with the Sheriff’s Office for four years.

The fire department then entered her home and found Puckett shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

