After 2 day search, 11-year-old Traveon Michael Griffin found safe

DALLAS (KTVT) — Several hours into the second day of searching for Traveon Michael Griffin, 11, of Dallas, he was found in a neighbor’s garage.

“Today is a good day,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

Wearing only shorts and socks, Griffin was reported missing on January 20. His family told police at the time they last saw him at midnight in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive.

“He did run away last night and we don’t see any reason that there would be any foul play at the house,” Dallas Police spokesperson Sgt. Warren Mitchell said on Thursday. “Taking into consideration the temperature outside — that he left home late last night with just shorts and socks on — it’s a big concern.”

Police reiterated in a Friday morning tweet that they do not believe foul play is a factor in the child’s disappearance. K-9 officers, drones and mounted law enforcement were called in to help find Griffin as well.

His case was upgraded to critical due to the Griffin’s attire and below-freezing temperatures at the time he was reported missing.

