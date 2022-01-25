Woman dies, family left without home after fire in Spanish Fort

By HAL SCHEURICH

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — A woman lost her life and her family is without their home after a fire Tuesday morning in Spanish Fort.

Firefighters and police were called just before 4 a.m. to a residence on Spanish Oaks Drive West. When first responders arrived on the scene they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Police say there was an adult male and three juveniles — two elementary school ages and one high school aged — outside the residence. They told responders an adult female was still inside the home.

Authorities have since confirmed the female victim was found deceased inside the home.

The Spanish Fort Fire Department was assisted by Daphne Fire Rescue crews.

The home and the family’s belongings are a complete loss.

A state fire marshal has been on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Since there was an unnatural death involved, Spanish Fort police will be conducting a death investigation as well.

Neighbors say the family members are longtime residents of the area.

Schools have been notified about the situation, and Spanish Fort’s chaplain has been on scene assisting the family.

Neighbors say the survivors are staying with other family members in Baldwin County.

