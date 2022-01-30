Elementary school employee accused of eavesdropping on students in bathroom

By Josh Morgan

MARIETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A Cobb County elementary school employee has been arrested and accused of eavesdropping on students as young as 8 years old in a school’s bathroom.

A criminal warrant from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, obtained by CBS46, alleges 37-year-old Justin Craig Julian, of Acworth, placed a camera in the boys bathroom at Blackwell Elementary School on Jan. 26.

The warrant says Julian used the camera to observe two 10-year-old’s and an 8-year-old use the urinal. He is charged with three counts of felony eavesdropping-surveillance.

Julian is also charged with 1st degree cruelty to a child, a felony, because one of the children found the camera in the bathroom and was “distraught” before notifying a teacher at the school, according to the warrant.

A Cobb County School District Spokesperson sent CBS46 the following statement:

“As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation. The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.”

Julian has been arrested and his bond set at $15,000.

