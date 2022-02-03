Man dies after truck he was working on ran over him, police say

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man died after he was accidentally run over while working on his vehicle in Asheville.

Police say Victor Earl Jordan, 65, was working on his 1984 Ford pickup truck around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Haywood Street when the incident happened.

Jordan was outside of his vehicle and tried to start it when it went into gear and drove forward, running him over.

Police say witnesses were able to lift the truck off of him and onto its side.

Jordan was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident.

