Community concerns as construction begins on Decatur cycle track

By SAVANNAH LOUIE

Click here for updates on this story

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — Construction has begun on a cycle track and wider sidewalk in Decatur, but the project unearths concerns amongst some residents.

Cynthia Windsor and Mike Craig have lived in their Decatur neighborhood along Church Street for 30 years. They said the new cycle track poses traffic and parking problems for the area.

“They want to be a more walkable and bikeable community, but they haven’t taken into account the dynamics of the community population,” said Windsor. “We don’t know whose brainchild it was, but it doesn’t seem to be benefitting the community.”

The project permanently cuts four lanes of Church Street traffic down to two, and eliminate street parking across the street from Glenlake Park.

“That’s a really popular park for basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer fields,” said Windsor. “They’ve eliminated access to that for the community.”

“I haven’t seen anyone ride a bike on that road ever,” added Craig.

The city said the street parking was meant to be temporary when it was first installed.

“The existing on-street parking was provided as a temporary measure during the reconstruction of Glenlake Park, both as a convenience for park visitors and as a way to help transition Church Street permanently from 4 lanes to 2 lanes,” said Decatur Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon.

Glenlake visitors will be asked to park on the Cemetery Drive if there are no available spots in the recreation facility’s parking lot or adjacent neighborhoods.

While traffic will undoubtedly slowdown in the area, the city said this could be good for families in the area.

“Traffic should move at a much slower pace, making walking and biking a safer and more pleasant activity,” said Saxon.

Decatur resident Derek Mooney agreed the addition would be safer for his family.

“We enjoy biking and go along that path, so we’re really excited,” said Mooney.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.