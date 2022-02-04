Menomonee Falls restaurant to host fundraiser for injured deputy

By Adam Rife

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — As Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Almonte continues to recover from gunshot injuries suffered in the line of duty, his hometown is planning a fundraiser to support him. Hector Suarez’s family owns Su Casa Grande on Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls. After Deputy Almonte was shot, the Suarezes wanted to help with his road to recovery, and next week, you can help.

Hector Suarez said Menomonee Falls is “a very big family town, and we all know each other and we like to take care of one another.”

He says he and his family have known Deputy Almonte since he was seven years old. He says Deputy Almonte’s parents spend each New Year’s at the restaurant and have become really good friends of the family.

Hector said, “We wanted to do something because we’ve known them for 20 years, and they’ve been really good to us.”

In the early morning hours of Jan. 26, Deputy Almonte was shot in the arm and torso while executing a traffic stop.

Hector said it was difficult to learn the news because he knows what kind of person Deputy Almonte is. “Kindhearted, always helping people, doesn’t talk down to anybody. If you needed money on the side of the street, he’d give you his last dollars in his pocket if he saw you needed it.”

One day after being shot, Deputy Almonte walked out of the hospital to begin his recovery process. And the family wanted to help.

Next Wednesday, Feb. 9, 30% of all sales after 4 p.m. will be donated to Deputy Almonte and his recovery effort. And Hector expects a big turnout.

“We actually had a couple phone calls yesterday and people walking in asking us if today was the fundraiser. When we said no, they said ‘okay, well we’ll see you next week.'”

Hector says the Suarez family will also make a separate contribution.

